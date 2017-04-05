Former UConn Star’s Prison Sentence Upheld

April 5, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Ponzi scheme, prison, Tate George

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ A federal appeals court has upheld the nine-year prison term for former NBA player and University of Connecticut star Tate George for running a real estate Ponzi scheme.

George raised multiple issues, including claims prosecutors withheld evidence proving his innocence and that an FBI agent provided false testimony. His arguments were rejected by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.

The three-judge panel also affirmed an order mandating that George pay $2.5 million in restitution. The rulings were made public Wednesday.

George, who played basketball for the New Jersey and Milwaukee teams, was convicted of wire fraud in 2013. His victims included current and former NBA players and celebrities.

Prosecutors say he persuaded people to invest in his company but used their money to pay off earlier investors.

 

