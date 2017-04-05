Defense Rests At Hernandez Double Murder Trial

April 5, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandz, BOSTON, murdertrial

BOSTON (AP) – The defense has rested its case in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.
Lawyers for Hernandez called their final witnesses Wednesday. Hernandez was not called to testify in his own defense.
The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged in the fatal shootings of two men after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

A friend who was with Hernandez testified that Hernandez shot them two hours after one of the men bumped into Hernandez at the club and spilled his drink.

But Hernandez’s lawyers say the friend – Alexander Bradley – shot the men over a drug deal.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.
Hernandez is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia