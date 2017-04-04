Yard Goats Meet The Press

April 4, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: dunkin donuts park, hartford yard goats

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – It was media day Tuesday for the Hartford Yard Goats, as the minor league ball club prepares to play its first game in the long-delayed Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

“Beautiful stadium; great city, the Eastern League’s a premiere league,” said manager Jerry Weinstein. “We’re excited to get the season started.”

The team spent all of its 2016 season playing on the road after its new taxpayer-funded ballpark was plagued by construction delays and legal wrangling between the City of Hartford and the original developers of the stadium, who were kicked off the job last year following multiple missed deadlines.

Yency Almonte, who’s slated to take the mound for the Yard Goats’ home opener, says it’s been worth the wait. “The way everything’s set up; everything’s brand new, and we’re the first ones to be on it– it’s honestly a blessing,” he said.

The team opens the season at Richmond Thursday evening. Tickets for the Goats’ April 13th home opener sold out in 30 minutes.

