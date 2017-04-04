This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 4, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Matthew Wilcox, director of the Edward and Barbara Netter Library at Quinnipiac University, previews a panel on Fake News. Wilcox is moderating “Real Talk About Fake News,” a panel featuring experts from various disciplines at Quinnipiac University on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30-7 pm in the Clarice L. Buckman Theater. This event is free and open to the public.
7:20- Chris Powell. Managing Editor of The Journal Inquirer talks the state of Hartford. For half a century Hartford has been suffering, losing population and gaining poverty and crime… perhaps most of all because city and state government have kept pursuing big ideas.
7:50- Susan Wollschlager of the CT Humane Society is on the air.
8:20- Mark Ojakian speaks on the proposed administrative consolidation that could affect all CSCU employees and campuses.
8:50- Keith Phaneuf, CT Mirror.org State budget reporter, talks Kevin Lembo’s OFA project CT budget deficit. Gov. Malloy’s budget does not include this projected deficit… quite the opposite, his plan predicted a surplus for the state.
