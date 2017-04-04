SOUND OFF CT: Why Isn’t Hillary Clinton in Jail?

April 4, 2017 2:26 PM By Jim Vicevich

Katie Kieffer is a commentator, entrepreneur and author of the riveting book published by Random House titled “Let Me Be Clear.” Her columns are on TownHall.com every Monday, and she wants to know… why isn’t Hillary Clinton in jail?

Then, Julian Sanchez, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute who studies issues at the busy intersection of technology, privacy, and civil liberties, with a particular focus on national security and intelligence surveillance, looks at surveillance on the Trump team by the NSA during the election.

