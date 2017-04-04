RAY DUNAWAY: CSCU Administrative Shakeups

Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges & Universities speaks with Ray on the proposed administrative consolidation that could affect all CSCU employees and campuses.
RAY DUNAWAY: CSCU Administrative ShakeupsApril 4, 2017 2:17 PM
