Police: Motorcyclist Fleeing Traffic Stop Dies In Crash

April 4, 2017 10:55 AM
TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a motorcycle operator fleeing a traffic stop has died after colliding with a minivan in Torrington.

Lt. Bart Barown says 29-year-old Michael Hersey was pulled over at about 9 am Monday for not having a license plate on his motorcycle.

He fled the traffic stop at high speed and crashed with the van about one-third of a mile away. The motorcycle burst into flames. He was not being pursued by police at the time.

Hersey died at the hospital.

Barown says a woman and two children in the minivan were also taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Their names were not released.

 

