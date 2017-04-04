Police: Motorcyclist Fleeing Traffic Stop Dies In Crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a motorcycle operator fleeing a traffic stop has died after colliding with a minivan in Torrington.
Lt. Bart Barown says 29-year-old Michael Hersey was pulled over at about 9 am Monday for not having a license plate on his motorcycle.
He fled the traffic stop at high speed and crashed with the van about one-third of a mile away. The motorcycle burst into flames. He was not being pursued by police at the time.
Hersey died at the hospital.
Barown says a woman and two children in the minivan were also taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Their names were not released.
