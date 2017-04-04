Police-Involved Shooting In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut state trooper has shot and wounded a person while responding to a disturbance at a motel.
State police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Hop River Motel off Route 66 in Columbia. Trooper Kelly Grant says at least one trooper fired at least one shot that hit the suspect.
Authorities say the person who was shot was taken into custody and brought to Hartford Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. No troopers were injured.
The names of the trooper and the suspect haven’t been released. It’s not clear what led to the shooting. State police detectives are investigating.
