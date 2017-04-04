Connecticut Lawmakers Pushing For Pay Equity Legislation

April 4, 2017 4:41 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A coalition of Democratic lawmakers is pushing for legislation they say will help close the wage gap between men and women in Connecticut.

The legislators said Tuesday they hope to combine the bill with another proposal, which would prevent employers from asking a prospective applicant about their salary history before making a job offer.

Tuesday marked Equal Pay Day, which highlights wage discrimination against women.

Democratic Rep. Derek Slap of West Hartford says the gender wage gap on average costs Connecticut women more than $10,000. His bill requires employers to pay employees equal wages for jobs that require equal skill, effort and responsibility and are performed under similar working conditions.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association wants lawmakers to defeat both bills, saying current anti-discrimination laws should instead be enforced.

