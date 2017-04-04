Computer Talk With Tab: Internet Privacy, Windows 10 Update, and Cutting the Cable Cord

Erik and Bob tackle your computer questions. This week’s discussion includes internet privacy now that the Obama-era privacy regulations have been repealed. Also, the threat to Apple iCloud accounts from hacker groups is more serious than initially thought. And a review of troubleshooting problems that may occur when updates are stalled in Windows 10.

Find out if a software purchase is required to view PDF files and e-mails on a new computer. A man invents a real life flying Iron Man suit. Erik keeps us updated on his TivoBolt replacement problems (spoiler alert – it still hasn’t arrived!) And Verizon is dropping it’s verizon.net email for customers with high speed Fios service.

Callers call in concerning a wildly moving cursor, a Flash crashing in video chat, and how to get dual monitors to work properly.

Find out how to move photos from an iPad onto a computer. An explanation is given as to why a user’s password mysteriously fills in when the computer starts. A great discussion on the use of OpenDNS service and Malwarebytes’ software in order to surf the Web safely. Find out how to obtain free Blu-ray player software, and listen in to advice concerning an old HP laptop that “locks up.” Also discover how using a System Restore can fix problems with a Windows 10 update and blue screen errors.

Callers call in concerning the best laser-jet printer, using a “classic shell” so the newer versions of Windows looks like previous ones, and the experience of finally cutting the cord from cable for other alternatives.

[cbs-clip-player content_id=61753923 size=large station=453