ATM Company Employee Assaulted and Robbed

(BRANFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) -Branford Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle used by suspects in an assault and robbery Tuesday afternoon .An employee of an ATM company was replenishing one of the machines at a business on West Main Street around 12:30 when he says he was assaulted by three or four tall thin black men.The victim told police he was struck with a handgun and forced to relinquish access to a large sum of money.
The suspect vehicle is a white four door chevy compact car.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Branford Police at 203-481-4241 or contact the Branford Crime Tip Line at 203-315-3909.