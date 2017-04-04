ATM Company Employee Assaulted and Robbed

April 4, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Assault, ATM, Branford, robbery

(BRANFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  -Branford Police are seeking  assistance from the public in identifying  the vehicle used by suspects  in an assault and robbery Tuesday afternoon .An employee of an ATM company was replenishing one of the machines at a business on West Main Street around  12:30 when he says he was  assaulted by three or four tall thin black men.The victim told police he was  struck with a  handgun and forced to relinquish  access to a large sum of money.

The suspect vehicle is a white  four  door chevy compact car.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators  is asked to contact Branford Police at 203-481-4241 or  contact the Branford Crime Tip Line  at 203-315-3909.

