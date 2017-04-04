Arrest Made In Food Delivery Assault

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Britain have made an arrest in connection with a violent assault last month on a food delivery worker.

The suspect is a 13-year-old New Britain juvenile, according to police.

It was back on March 14 that the delivery worker was the victim of a robbery/assault on Long Swamp Road, according to doctors who treated her.

Police say she sustained head injuries that were deemed permanent and life-altering.

As for the suspect, he’s now being held in juvenile detention facility.

He’s being charged with robbery, conspiracy, assault, and larceny.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who may have additional information to call them at (860) 826-3000.