3 Depart UConn Men’s Hoops Program

April 4, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Juwan Durham, Kevin Ollie, Steven Enoch, Vance Jackson

(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The UConn men’s basketball team is losing three players from the program.

Sophomore forward Steven Enoch of Norwalk and freshman forwards Vance Jackson and Juwan Durham have requested and been granted their release, the University said.

In a statement, head coach Kevin Ollie thanked the three for their “hard work and contributions” to the program.

In 29 games this season, Enoch averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.  Jackson saw action in 32 games, averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.  Durham played in 28 contests, averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Ollie went on to wish the three well in the collegiate careers.

