Students Fall Ill At Convention Center Event

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Some 20 high school students reported falling ill at a music conference held over the weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center in downtown Hartford.
The students were attending a conference held by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. Some 2,000 people attended the event, according to the convention center.
“We are working proactively with the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services and CMEA … to look into what happened last weekend,” said convention center spokeswoman Annika Deming.
CMEA says it had a professional nurse on staff to care for students who fell ill.
The event ran Thursday through Saturday at the convention center.