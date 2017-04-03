RAY DUNAWAY: Newtown Documentary Preview

April 3, 2017 4:48 PM By Ray Dunaway

Filmmaker Kim Snyder shares a preview of the documentary Newtown which will premiere on PBS on Monday April 3rd.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia