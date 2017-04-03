Police: Man Held Girlfriend Against Her Will

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An East Granby man faces numerous charges after state police say he held his girlfriend against her will and assaulted her with a handgun at his home Sunday.
The woman called police around 9:30 a.m., reporting the domestic assault at a home on Old County Highway, said troopers.
Police say Justin Czaplinski, 37, faces charges of assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint, and firearms violations. He’s due in Enfield Superior Court Monday.
Troopers located a number of guns inside the home.
The incident remains under investigation.