Programming Note: WTIC will air Red Sox Baseball beginning at 1:20pm today.  Listen to the Rush Limbaugh Show by clicking here. Read More

Organizers Announce Plans For Large Pro-immigration Rally At State Capitol

April 3, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, immigration

(CBS Connecticut) — Organizers of a pro-immigration rally say they hope to have thousands of people at the state Capitol April 29.

Hispanic Federation Connecticut Director Ingrid Alvarez says hardworking immigrant families should NOT be vilified.

“Trump’s various executive orders on the border wall, sanctuary cities, and the refugee and Muslim ban, and the Department of Homeland Security’s implementation memoranda that followed are a blueprint for discrimination through arrests, detentions, and deportations of immigrant men women and children,” Alvarez said.

Immigration rallies are also planned in other cities around the country to coincide with May Day.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Danny Francel says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Americans should attend with an ample supply of Mexican flags (aka rags) to be placed in the usual orifices of the Soros rent-a-mob.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia