Organizers Announce Plans For Large Pro-immigration Rally At State Capitol

(CBS Connecticut) — Organizers of a pro-immigration rally say they hope to have thousands of people at the state Capitol April 29.
Hispanic Federation Connecticut Director Ingrid Alvarez says hardworking immigrant families should NOT be vilified.
“Trump’s various executive orders on the border wall, sanctuary cities, and the refugee and Muslim ban, and the Department of Homeland Security’s implementation memoranda that followed are a blueprint for discrimination through arrests, detentions, and deportations of immigrant men women and children,” Alvarez said.
Immigration rallies are also planned in other cities around the country to coincide with May Day.
