Newtown Man Dies In Freak Accident

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Connecticut say a 19-year-old man has died after being run over by his own car.

Newtown police say the man was working under the jacked up vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when it came off the jack and rolled over him.

The vehicle then continued to roll down the driveway across the street before coming to a rest on a neighbor’s property.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Family members called 911 and emergency responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway but police say the death appears to be an accident.

