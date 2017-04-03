Man, Juvenile Arrested In Car Burglaries

(East Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Haven police are reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors after they say a Hamden man and juvenile were behind burglaries involving several vehicles overnight.
Officers say just before 2:30 this morning, they were dispatched to a home on Kenny Court when a resident called and told them they heard their vehicle start and saw it reverse down the driveway.
The suspects, 18-year-old John Pope, Jr. and the juvenile, jumped out of the car while it was still in gear.. One of the homeowners then jumped incar to prevent it from hitting another home.
Meantime, police spotted two people fitting the description of Pope and the minor. They say they noticed Pope with a large amount of coins consistent with burglarizing vehiclea and stealing loose change.
Pope faces larceny, conspiracy, and buglary charges and is being held on a $5,000 bond. The underage sujspect has been turned over to juvenile authorities.
East Haven police are stressing to residents that they should lock their vehicles at all times and never leave valuables insiden in plain sight.