Programming Note: WTIC will air Red Sox Baseball beginning at 1:20pm today.  Listen to the Rush Limbaugh Show by clicking here. Read More

Lawsuit Dismissed Over Ebola Quarantines In Connecticut

April 3, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Ebola

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state health officials over quarantines imposed on several people returning from West Africa during the 2014 Ebola epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello said the state’s public health commissioner was immune from the lawsuit and the plaintiffs lacked standing to make the allegations. The ruling was released Thursday.

The lawsuit was brought by the Liberian Community Association of Connecticut and 10 people, including a West African family of six. They said they had no Ebola symptoms when they returned to Connecticut in 2014, but were illegally quarantined for weeks. They sought unspecified money damages and an order preventing such quarantines in the future.

The Malloy administration said the quarantines were needed to protect the public.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia