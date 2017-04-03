Ewing New HC At Georgetown

April 3, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown University, Patrick Ewing

WASHINGTON (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the deal says Patrick Ewing has been hired as Georgetown’s men’s basketball coach, more than two decades after he led the Hoyas to their only national championship.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the hire.

Ewing has been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and had hoped for years to land a head coaching job in the pros.

Instead, he returns to college, rejoining the program he helped win an NCAA title in 1984 with coach John Thompson Jr.

Ewing is replacing Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, who was fired as coach last month after two consecutive
losing seasons.

