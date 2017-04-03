Programming Note: WTIC will air Red Sox Baseball beginning at 1:20pm today.  Listen to the Rush Limbaugh Show by clicking here. Read More

Durham Is Third Player To Announce Plans To Leave UConn

April 3, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Juwan Durham, UConn Men's Basketball

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Forward Juwan Durham has become the third UConn player to announce that he is leaving the basketball program.

The 6-foot-11 freshman posted on Twitter on Monday that he made his decision after talking to his family, teammates and friends. Durham played 28 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Durham joins freshman Vance Jackson and sophomore Steven Enoch, who are planning to transfer after the Huskies went 16-17, their first losing season in 30 years.

Makai Ashton-Langford, a top recruit, asked last week to be released from his national letter of intent to play for Connecticut.

But star guard Jalen Adam posted on Twitter Saturday that he will return for his junior season, ending speculation that the team’s leading scorer might make himself eligible for the NBA draft.

Coach Kevin Ollie last week replaced associate head coach Glen Miller with Raphael Chillious, who held a similar position at the University of Washington.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia