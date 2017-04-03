Programming Note: WTIC will air Red Sox Baseball beginning at 1:20pm today.  Listen to the Rush Limbaugh Show by clicking here. Read More

CSCU Head Hints At Consolidation Of Admin Posts

April 3, 2017 12:30 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The president of the Connecticut State College and University system is recommending the consolidation of administrative personnel
across the 17 colleges and universities and an operational consolidation at the 12 community colleges to help meet serious budgetary challenges.

In a letter released Monday to the CSCU community, Mark Ojakian said it has become abundantly clear the system’s operational costs are outpacing revenues, “creating a true structural deficit.”

Ojakian is scheduled to present his consolidation plan Monday to the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Ojakian says his proposal integrates “back office” functions, such as purchasing and human resources, at the various schools.

He’s also calling for a significant reduction of campus leadership at the community colleges.

State funding to the system has declined 12.4 percent in recent years.

