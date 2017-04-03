Programming Note: WTIC will air Red Sox Baseball beginning at 1:20pm today.  Listen to the Rush Limbaugh Show by clicking here. Read More

At Home In Connecticut: The Connecticut Masters’ Games!

April 3, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Amateur sports, At Home in Connecticut, Connecticut Masters games, New Britain, Sports
Bill Pearse hosts “At Home In CT” which airs Sunday mornings at 6:50am.
This week’s guest is Patrick Fisher, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Sports Management Group.
This year marks the 38th anniversary of The Connecticut Masters’ Games which takes place in New Britain beginning in April, and going through the month of June. 
In 38 year, over 50,000 amateur master athletes have taken part in the games. There are 14 events each year. In April the events are bowling, racquetball, table tennis and volleyball.
About 1,500 athletes are expected to participate in this year’s games. The average age of participants starts at 30 years-old, alongside athletes in their 40’s and 50’s. Last year’s games drew four competitors who were in their 90’s!  
 
More from Public Affairs
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia