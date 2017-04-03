At Home In Connecticut: The Connecticut Masters’ Games!

Bill Pearse hosts “At Home In CT” which airs Sunday mornings at 6:50am.
This week’s guest is Patrick Fisher, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Sports Management Group.
This year marks the 38th anniversary of The Connecticut Masters’ Games which takes place in New Britain beginning in April, and going through the month of June.
In 38 year, over 50,000 amateur master athletes have taken part in the games. There are 14 events each year. In April the events are bowling, racquetball, table tennis and volleyball.
About 1,500 athletes are expected to participate in this year’s games. The average age of participants starts at 30 years-old, alongside athletes in their 40’s and 50’s. Last year’s games drew four competitors who were in their 90’s!