Luke Bryan And Dierks Bentley Open ACMs With Vegas Memories

By Hayden Wright
The Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a rollicking performance of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” by hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan with the Eagles’ Joe Walsh (which followed a quick medley by this year’s Entertainer of the Year nominees: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban).
After that, things took a debauched turn. In their opening bit, the hosts recalled their whirlwind few days in Las Vegas: Luke and Dierks went fishing in the Bellagio fountain, grabbed drinks with David Copperfield (he sawed Luke in half) and stopped by Cirque de Soleil.
