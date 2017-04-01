Immigrant Rally Planned

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Immigrant rights, business and labor groups will announce plans for a rally in Connecticut calling for an end to President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy.

Organizers say they hope thousands of people will turn out for the “Here to Stay” rally, which will be held sometime near the end of April.

A specific date and location has not yet been announced.

It’s part of a national effort to express concern over the Trump administration’s policies.

Organizers are billing it as the largest mobilization of immigrants and supporters since the election.

Activists and state legislators are expected to announce details of the rally and related events on Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance and various labor unions are among the groups involved with the planning.

