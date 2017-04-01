East Hartford Memorial Day Parade Off

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The cancellation of a decades-old Memorial Day parade in East Hartford has resulted in a flap between town officials about who is responsible.

Vincent Parys (PAIR’-his) is the parade coordinator and a member of the town’s Patriotic Commission.

He says he notified past parade participants last week that the parade was canceled because of economic reasons.

Officials are now seeking to hold a service in town on Memorial Day, May 29.

Parys blamed Mayor Marcia Leclerc for not telling the commission whether the necessary funds and resources would be in place for the parade.

Leclerc says the Patriotic Commission has always been responsible for organizing the parade.

She says she previously heard from commission members that parade organizers faced challenges including a lack of volunteers and a

decline in attendance.

