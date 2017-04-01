DUI Case Againts Supermodel Could Be Dismissed

April 1, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Greenwich, Stephanie Seymour

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut judge is set to decide whether to dismiss a drunken driving case against supermodel Stephanie Seymour.

The 48-year-old former Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court.

The case would be dismissed if she has successfully completed alcohol abuse treatment, attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and met with victims of
drunken driving accidents.

Those conditions were part of diversionary programs approved by a judge.

Police said Seymour backed her SUV into another car on a highway exit ramp in her hometown of Greenwich in January 2016. Officers said she refused sobriety
tests, and she was unsteady, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Seymour was also charged with crashing into a utility pole and leaving the scene of another accident the same day.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
At The Box Office

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia