Woman Charged In Home Burglary

March 31, 2017 11:38 AM
(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A South Windsor woman is facing charges after police say she stole items from a home while the homeowner was away on vacation.

Officers say 28-year-old Raquel Poulin’s arrest this morning stems from an incident earlier this month in which the neighbor complained that electronics, collectible coins and jewelry were missing from the home upon her return.

At the time, police say Poulin was caring for the homeowner’s pets.

Police say some of the items were located at a local pawn shop and from Poulin’s car.

She’s now facing third degree larceny charges and is being held on $35,000 bond, pending arraignment in Manchester Superior Court.

