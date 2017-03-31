This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 31, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Jon Lender, reporter on the politics and government beat for the Hartford Courant, revisits Ted Kennedy Jr.’s 2014 Campaign, which is still under scrutiny, and showcases election-reform troubles.
7:20- Jennifer Jackson, President and CEO of The Connecticut Hospital Association discusses the taxes hospitals pay. The state is looking to possibly tax hospitals more… don’t they pay enough money to the state?
8:50- Filmmaker Kim Snyder shares a preview of the documentary Newtown which will premiere on PBS on Monday April 3rd.
