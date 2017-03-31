Search Committee Endorses Hartford Superintendent Candidate

(CBS Connecticut) — A search committee makes a recommendation for Hartford’s next regular superintendent of schools.
The search committee is suggesting that the full board of education pick Leslie Torres-Rodriguez to lead the capital city’s schools.
A final vote is expected on Tuesday.
Torres-Rodriguez has been working as the acting superintendent for almost four months, since the departure of the previous school leader for a job in a federal school system based overseas.
Torres-Rodriguez was previously an assistant superintendent in Hartford.
She has degrees from UConn and Central Connecticut State University.
She graduated from Hartford Public High School.
The next leader of the city school system will face ongoing problems with low test scores, and what could be an emotional debate over closing some school.