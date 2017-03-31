School Bus Struck On Highway Ramp

March 31, 2017 8:56 PM
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Four children and one adult received minor injuries in a Connecticut school bus crash.
Thirty middle and high school students and three adults from the John S. Martinez school in New Haven were on a bus that was rear-ended on the Interstate 91 north Exit 11 ramp about 10 a.m. Friday.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said a Ledyard man driving a pickup truck rear-ended the bus as it was stopped at the end of the ramp.

The four students and the pickup truck driver were all taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.
The bus was heading to Wallingford for a field trip.

State police are investigating the crash.

 

