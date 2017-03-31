Police: Clinton Man Sexually Assaulted Invalid, Teen

(CBS Connecticut) — A Clinton man is charged with sexually assaulting two women. Police say one of the victims was a 63-year-old invalid. The other victim was 19-years-old.
Adam Phillips also allegedly provided the 19-year-old with alcohol. Poplice say he attacked her in October.
The assault on the older woman was reported in July.
Phillips turned himself in to Clinton Police yesterday morning to face charges including two counts of first degree sexual assault.
The 24-year-old is also known as Adam Vuitton.
Phillips is due in court April 11 in Middletown.