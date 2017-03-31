Hartford Man Charged In Early Morning Stabbing

March 31, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: hartford, stabbing

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Hartford, a man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing overnight.

Just before 1:00 a.m., police say they responded to a home on Willard Street on a report of an assault.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, including one to the chest.

The victim was unconscious and rushed to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Later this morning, police arrested 42-year-old Vincent Poteat of Hartford.

He’s being held on first degree assault charges.

Police didn’t indicate a motive for the stabbing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia