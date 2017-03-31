Hartford Man Charged In Early Morning Stabbing

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Hartford, a man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing overnight.
Just before 1:00 a.m., police say they responded to a home on Willard Street on a report of an assault.
When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, including one to the chest.
The victim was unconscious and rushed to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.
Later this morning, police arrested 42-year-old Vincent Poteat of Hartford.
He’s being held on first degree assault charges.
Police didn’t indicate a motive for the stabbing.