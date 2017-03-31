Enfield Arsonist Sentenced To 5 Years

(CBS Connecticut) — A judge today issued a 5-year prison sentence for a teenager who set a string of fires in Enfield.

Davidson Izzo’s lawyer said his client’s brain was still developing when the fires were set.

The defense pointed out that there was a second person arrested in the case. That person was underage, and his or her name was not released.

Although Izzo previously entered a guilty plea, he does not admit to setting all of the barn and shed fires in late 2014 and early 2015.

The fires all took place within 400 yards of Izzo’s home.

The judge said she was not aware of the impact on the victims until she read their letters describing their loss of buildings, memories, and security.

Outside of court, one neighbor said she finally feels safe again.

Izzo was also ordered to stay at least a half a mile away from two of the victims. That could prevent him from living at his parents’ home when he is released from prison.