35 Years For Suspect In Girlfriend’s Killing

March 31, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: homicide, West Haven

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his live-in girlfriend last year while their infant son was
in the room.

Gerard Crosley, of West Haven, was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to murder in January to killing 26-year-old Keneata Nicholas.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Crosley cut the victim’s throat and stabbed her more than 30 times in February 2016, while their 7-month-old son was present.

The victim’s mother found the body when she showed up at the apartment to take her daughter to work.

Authorities did not disclose a motive.

Police found Crosley at a relative’s Waterbury home.

Witnesses said he had blood on his clothes and ear.

