Municipalities Say Spreading Out Proposed Pension Costs Doesn’t Help

March 30, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Council of Small Towns, state budget, teacher pensions

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A proposal to phase in a portion of the state’s underfunded pension liability should cities and towns be required to pay it under a new state budget isn’t sitting well with municipal representatives.

The pension has been underfunded for decades.

As part of a budget proposal, municipalities would pick up one-third of that cost spread out over time, about $1 billion.

But even phasing it in isn’t an option says Betsy Gara, executive director of the Council of Small Towns.

She says the cities and towns had no hand in running up the debt.

Gara also says legally, they have no control over how the costs are managed.

