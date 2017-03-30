Man Found Passed Out, Charged With Drug Possession

(Vernon, Conn.CBS Connecticut) – In Vernon, police are charging a town resident after they say he was found passed out in his vehicle this morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers say 46-year-old Jonathan Rice was found in a car parked on Windsor Avenue.

It took officers pounding on the window to awaken Rice who, police say, ultimately failed a field sobriety test.

They say inside Rices’s vehicle was roughly 20 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, packaging material and a scale.

There was also a taser in the car, according to police.

Rice is being held on $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court.

He’s charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, weapons possession, operating under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a drug factory.