Generation Tech: Childcare Is Not Just About a Simple Babysitter Anymore

March 30, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Babysitter, Florence Ann Romano, Generation Tech, Nanny, Nanny Cams, The Windy City Nanny

 

So if your reading this you probably have kids or are wondering why people have kids and are missing out on the late nights and doing what you want when you want.

But with kids comes things I can not even begin to explain to someone who does not have kids. But with that said, parents just can not go out when they want to (bummer #1). So some parents, more and more these days look to a nanny. Someone who can watch the kids on a daily basis so they can work or travel and do things with out having to worry about child care.

But should you be worried about a person in your house or where ever they are with your kids? Can you install a Nanny Cam, and if so is it a good idea to tell them? There is a lot of technology out there that can help with these fears and help ease the transition for your children.

So today we talk with Florence Ann Romano, The Windy City Nanny™

florence ann romano Generation Tech: Childcare Is Not Just About a Simple Babysitter Anymore

(www.WindyCityNanny.com), is a dedicated philanthropist and former nanny who has always had a special place in her heart for children. Romano worked for over 15 years as a nanny, beginning as a ‘Mommy’s helper’ at the age of 11. She shares her experiences in Nanny and Me (Mascot Books, May 2015), her beautifully illustrated debut book for children making the transition from being cared for solely by their parents to having a nanny in their home

CT Business Spotlight
