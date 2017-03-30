A Year Later, Hartford Shows Off New Stadium

March 30, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: dunkin donuts park, Yard Goats

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hartford’s minor league baseball team on Wednesday showed off its new $71 million baseball stadium, after a year of setbacks and construction delays.

Officials say Dunkin’ Donuts Park, which was supposed to open a year ago, will be ready for fans when the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on April 13.

The team, an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, moved to Hartford from nearby New Britain, where they played through the 2015 season as the Rock Cats

The team was forced to play its games on the road last year when construction delays caused the stadium’s opening to be pushed back numerous times. The city eventually fired the developer, leading to an insurance investigation, litigation and more delays.

