State Compiles ‘Toolkit’ For Families Worried About Immigration Action

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Joined by the mayors of Hartford and New Haven, Governor Dannel Malloy Wednesday announced the state has developed a toolkit to help families worried about immigration enforcement.
The Family Preparedness Plan includes step-by-step guidance for how undocumented parents can designate a relative or friend to care for their children, in the event that they are detained or deported by immigration authorities.
“We want to make sure that people have a plan in place should immigration action separate their families,” Governor Malloy said. “It is estimated that there are around 22,000 U.S. citizen children of undocumented immigrant parents living in Connecticut.”
If undocumented parents are deported and those 22,000 children enter foster care, the cost to the state is estimated to exceed $630 million, said Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz.
“If ICE knocks at your door, you do not have to open the door for ICE– or any police office quite frankly– without a warrant that is signed by a judge,” said Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro.