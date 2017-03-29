Pomfret Woman Killed In Ashford Crash

ASHFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A two-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday morning in Ashford claimed the life of a Pomfret woman
State police say Ashley Ryba, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after her Toyota Prius slammed into a guardrail and then struck an oncoming heavy-duty truck as she traveled west on Route 44, said state police. The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old Tolland man, was not injured.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., at the intersection with Route 89.
State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 860-896-3200.