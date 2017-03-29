Pomfret Woman Killed In Ashford Crash

March 29, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Ashford, Ashley Ryba, fatal crash, Pomfret

ASHFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A two-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday morning in Ashford claimed the life of a Pomfret woman

State police say Ashley Ryba, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after her Toyota Prius slammed into a guardrail and then struck an oncoming heavy-duty truck as she traveled west on Route 44, said state police. The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old Tolland man, was not injured.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., at the intersection with Route 89.

State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 860-896-3200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia