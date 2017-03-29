Guilford Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Man

(GUILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Guilford Police are asking for help from the public in locating  28 year old Randall Scott Bova Jr. Bova left his home  in an altered mental state Wednesday night shortly before 8:30.

Bova was driving  a white 4  door 2014 Kia Forte  with Connecticut registration  AA 65651.He left without  a cellphone  or other means of   contact, His family is concerned  for his personal safety.

Bova  is 5’9″, 160 pounds  with short cluly  brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen  wearing a  dark colored ski jacket, white tee shirt   an unknown color pair of pants and  black sneakers.

If contact is made with Bova  or his vehicle, contact Guilford Police at  203-453-8061.

