Guilford Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Man

(GUILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Guilford Police are asking for help from the public in locating 28 year old Randall Scott Bova Jr. Bova left his home in an altered mental state Wednesday night shortly before 8:30.
Bova was driving a white 4 door 2014 Kia Forte with Connecticut registration AA 65651.He left without a cellphone or other means of contact, His family is concerned for his personal safety.
Bova is 5’9″, 160 pounds with short cluly brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored ski jacket, white tee shirt an unknown color pair of pants and black sneakers.
If contact is made with Bova or his vehicle, contact Guilford Police at 203-453-8061.