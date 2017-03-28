This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 28, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Goudarz Molaei, Ph.D. Research Scientist Department of Environmental Sciences, and Center for Vector Biology & Zoonotic Diseases The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, says it looks like it can be a very bad season for ticks and tick borne diseases… Learn what warning signs to look out for to stay safe.
7:20- Chris Powell, Managing Editor of The Journal Inquirer claims the Colt subsidy makes the state the arsenal of hypocrisy.
8:50- Adam Grossman, Red Sox CMO talks about what to expect both on the field and off, including the team’s continued commitment to kids and the 15th anniversary celebrations of the Red Sox Foundation. Thanks to generous support, the Red Sox Foundation has become the largest charity in all of professional sports.
