State To Step Up Sales Tax Collections From Online Retailers

March 28, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Online, Sales Tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut tax officials say they’re stepping up efforts to collect sale tax not remitted by online and out-of-state retailers.

The Department of Revenue Services estimates that the state loses out on at least $70 million dollars in revenue not collected from out-of-state retailers making sales to Connecticut residents.

Current state law requires out-of-state sellers of goods that have a substantial economic presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax.  If not, the Department of Revenue Services is authorized to require disclosure of untaxed sales and pursue collection.

“This is a matter of fundamental fairness,” DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan said. “Businesses should be able to compete on a level playing field.  That’s not possible when out-of-state retailers promote, facilitate, contract and deliver the same goods and services as in-state businesses but only Connecticut businesses bear the burden of tax collection and the pricing disadvantage of including sales tax.”

Under state law, consumers are responsible for paying the “use tax” for untaxed goods and services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia