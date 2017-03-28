Stadium Authority May Need More Money From City For Debt Payments

(CBS Connecticut) — More money could be needed from the city of Hartford to support Dunkin’ Donuts Park in 2017 and 2018.

Hartford Stadium Authority Chairman I. Charles Mathews says Centerplan, the former developers of the long-delayed ballpark, still have the rights to the rest of the DoNo Hartford retail, office, and housing development.

With the rest of the project still not built, it is not generating revenue for the city.

Mathews says the authority will have to get more money from the city to make this year and next year’s payments on the debt incurred to build the stadium.

“I think at some point we have to sue them,” Mathews said, referring to Centerplan. “They are suing us. In my mind they clearly cannot complete the rest of the project. The way I see it there is no trust or credibility that exists between us and them.”

Construction on the rest of the DoNo Hartford plan may not start until the dust settles in the legal fight.

In its suit against Hartford, Centerplan claims that it was improperly taken off the stadium construction project.

There were cost over-runs, and the Yard Goats home season last year was played elsewhere.

The debt the city must make payments on is in the form of bonds issued by the authority on the city’s behalf.

At a meeting today, Hartford Stadium Authority officials said everything is looking good for the April 13 opening of Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Minor finishing touches are being put on the stadium.

The park is being turned over to the city one area or room at a time.