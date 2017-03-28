Police: Man Clocked Doing 136 MPH On I-84

March 28, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: I-84, speeding, Vernon, Willington

WILLINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A New Hampshire man is under arrest after state police say he was clocked going 136 miles per hour Monday night on Interstate 84 in Vernon.

Police say Khalid Rajab, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire was driving a Dodge Challenger heading eastbound, and tried to elude police by shutting off the vehicle’s lights.

Rajab entered the rest area in Willington, where he exited his car and tried to make a run for it, said police. With the help of a police canine, Rajab was apprehended and booked on charges including reckless driving and driving without a lenience, said authorities.

He’s due in Rockville Superior Court April 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia