Police: Man Clocked Doing 136 MPH On I-84

WILLINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A New Hampshire man is under arrest after state police say he was clocked going 136 miles per hour Monday night on Interstate 84 in Vernon.
Police say Khalid Rajab, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire was driving a Dodge Challenger heading eastbound, and tried to elude police by shutting off the vehicle’s lights.
Rajab entered the rest area in Willington, where he exited his car and tried to make a run for it, said police. With the help of a police canine, Rajab was apprehended and booked on charges including reckless driving and driving without a lenience, said authorities.
He’s due in Rockville Superior Court April 10.