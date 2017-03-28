New Associate Head Coach For UConn Men’s Basketball

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ The University of Connecticut has announced the hiring of a new associate head coach on the same day a second player announced he is leaving the program.

Raphael Chillious, who has been serving as associate head coach at the University of Washington will replace Glen Miller, whose departure from UConn was announced last week.

Miller was part of Jim Calhoun’s original staff in the 1980s and returned in 2010. No reason was given for his departure.

Chillious, whom the school says has known UConn coach Kevin Ollie for more than 20 years, has a reputation as a top recruiter.

The school has some holes to fill.

UConn freshman Vance Jackson announced Tuesday on Twitter that he plans to transfer, becoming the second player in a week to leave the program.

The 6-foot-8 swingman joins sophomore forward Steven Enoch, who announced last week he wants his release and will transfer.

Jackson wrote to fans that his decision came “after a bunch of prayers and thinking.”

Jackson was UConn’s best 3-point threat and averaged just over eight points in the 32 games. UConn finished with a 16-17 record, its first losing season in 30 years.

The 6-11 Enoch averaged just over three points and two rebounds a game.

