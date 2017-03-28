Man Pleads Guilty In Robbery Spree That Hit Multiple Towns

March 28, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: robbery, west hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The third man involved in a robbery spree that police say ended when he dropped his wallet at a West Hartford gas station has pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 34-year-old Randall Michaels pleaded guilty on Monday. His two co-defendants pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this month. All three accepted plea deals. Michaels faces up to 12 years in prison.

Police say the trio robbed gas stations, convenience stores and sandwich shops with a nonfunctioning BB gun.

Authorities say the crime spree ended in December 2015 when Michaels lost his wallet. Police went to Michaels’ apartment and found items and money that were stolen.

Police say they were able to link the trio to robberies in Manchester, Newington, Hartford, Glastonbury and Windsor.

