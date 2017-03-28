Ex-Superintendent Gets Six Months For Fake Mileage Reports

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Rockville Superior Court Judge has sentenced Mansfield’s former superintendent of schools to six months in prison for collecting reimbursements for bogus travel expenses. Fred Baruzzi was convicted of stealing tens-of-thousands of dollars from the school system by filing mileage claims for trips he never took.
“I’m afraid it’s going to have a devastating effect on him. He’s very vulnerable after two and a half years, after being embattled in this situation,” said defense attorney John Gesmonde.
Mansfield Mayor Paul Shapiro says the school system paid the former school leader $130,000 in travel expenses over eight years. Some of that might have been legitimate. The former superintendent also paid back tens-of-thousands of dollars more to the school system for additional bogus travel claims.